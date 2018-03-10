Do you love taxi driving games? City taxi driver simulator games with an objective of passenger pick n drop? Taxi Driver City Taxi Driving Simulator Game 2018 is a city taxi driving simulator game by the Kool Games that will fulfill your taxi simulator as well as car driving simulator needs. Taxi Driver City Taxi Driving Simulator Game 2018 is actually the 2nd driver simulator of american taxi by the Kool Games.Background story of this Driver Simulator:Our soldier is back in the car driving games as the Kool Games was looking for yellow cab drivers for their american taxi game. Hence our soldier is now driving a yellow cab in this city cab game. Yellow cab simulator games are an expertise of our soldier now as he has shown full commitment for yellow cab simulator games. Thanks to Kool Games for providing our soldier with yet another opportunity to become a driver of city cab simulator games.What is this yellow cab simulation game all about?This is the 2nd city cab simulator by Kool Games. In addition to being a city cab game this is also an american taxi simulation game. The user will be presented with a number of city cab missions in this city driving game. In each mission the user will have to pick up or drop the passengers to a certain place. The map in this taxi game will help the user to see where his/ her pick up or drop point is. Along with completing the pick n drop missions the users will also enjoy going to fuel station for fuel filling missions in this city driving game. There are a total of 20 missions in this taxi game for now but in future more missions may also be added.How to play this city driving game?1. First, cab driver needs to download and install our city driving game on the phone or tablet of cab driver to play this taxi game.2. Once cab driver launches the taxi simulation game, cab driver needs to select the level that cab driver wants to play in this city driving game.3. When you start playing, you will be able to drive your taxi simulator with the controls. You can easily accelerate or brake using the acceleration and breaking buttons in the bottom right side of the screen in this taxi game.4. In this taxi simulator, you can turn left or right by using the steering wheel in the left side of the screen. It's very easy to use and you can use it like you are driving a american taxi, playing simulator games.5. While you are driving taxi to the pick or drop spot, you need to avoid any collisions so that you don't lose any life.6. If you pick or drop the passenger successfully at the right place and within the given time in taxi simulation games, you will complete the level and go to the next one.Why this simulation game?You are surely going to love this taxi simulator over the other car driving games due to following salient features:1. Totally Free: This car driving simulation is totally free!2. Delightful graphics: This car driving simulation has awesome graphics which will make long lasting impressions on your mind and vision. The graphics are high quality as well as very smooth so you are going to have your best driving simulation experience while playing american taxi.3. Entertaining music: This driving simulation has a very entertaining music for your pleasure.4. Very realistic sound effects: The sound effects in this driving simulation are very realistic and they keep you fully involved in taxi simulation games.5. Top Quality Fun: Its great fun to play taxi simulation games as the aim is to get better and better until you have completed all simulation game missions.Who should play this taxi simulator?Anybody who loves driving games and simulation games should play this driver game.When to play this driver game?Driving games and simulation games can be played at any time. Whenever you have free time just drive out your taxi and enjoy playing this driver game.Don't forget to rate our driver game as we always try to bring you the best.ENJOY & Thank you!