Hunt, Fight make clan of horses in one pack of horse simulator in beautiful low poly fantasy jungle. Strive to survive as a wild horse survival. Play to dominate as an ultimate horse and attack on other wild animals and start battle in high resolution fantasy jungle. Use your special attack powers like throw the magic fire balls and energy ball to dominate over the jungle with this horse sim. Find your partner horses to make a powerful clan and fight with other wild animals with the help of your pack. Horse Simulator Fantasy Jungle is all about, start your own herd, raise, survival, battle with other predators and customize your horses. Epic fights and wild horse racing in awesome quest system is waiting for you.Build Your Herd/Clan in Fantasy Version of Horse Simulator:Dominate other horses and find best to make your clan and lead them as an alpha with this horses of the big forest. As you race across the open world, you may call the members when you need help against the enemies. Use your powerful defense and magic attacks in horse games 2018.Epic Horse Fighting & Survival:Face head to head battles and survive in the wilderness of huge fantasy jungle. Make your territory, defend against wild enemies, like hyena, tiger, wolf, fox , buffalo & many more wild beasts. Attack with ultimate horse supremacy and defeat all predators in this horse simulator.Horse Riding & Horse Racing Missions:You can challenge your rival horse to a race across the fantasy world! Help out the locals of the nearby village with your ride. Give them a unique horse riding experience in horse games 2018. Your horse can swim in the water which be stunts & fun for the fans of horse riding games.Use Magic Attack Powers in Horse Survival Game:In this ultimate horse sim You have most powerful and stronger defense with unique magic attack ability in horse adventure. Use your fire balls and lightning bolt hunting attacks. These magic spells will help you during brutal battle against the other wild animals and clans in realistic & horse simulation game.Ultimate Horse Survival with RPG Style Gameplay:RPG style of horse simulator game in which you will lead the herd of wild horses in horse fighting games. Eat and drink to maintain your energy & health. Automated power attacks for quick kills in horse adventure 3d simulator. Dangerous animals to fight in this action adventure simulator.Complete all quests in limited given time. Real fun of horse riding and horse racing in fantasy land with plenty of fight, battle and hunting with magic skills missions. Download now Horse Simulator Fantasy Jungle! earn adventure scores & survive in the wilderness of forest.New In Update:Control issue has been fixed.Horse Speed and food issue has been resolved.Graphic quality enhanced.