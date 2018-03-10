Are you ready to challenge hard parking with master car driver, sit on your luxury car seat and buckle your extreme car and drive car through hard parking garage. Ready to start your luxury car parking and car simulator games note your fixed time from the starting point. Push on control camera button. Three types of control button like control steering. Arrows and tilt screen. You also control the gear system like in reverse car parking, driving, neutral and forward. Challenge in hard parking car drive like as speed breaker, traffic cones, challenging sharp turns and barrier. Hard car parking in city environment has great fun with multi levels. In multi level of the hard parking is difficult than the previous multi level But parking mania still going on for parking master. Break & race button will help you to on the way. Slight mistake level is failed, hard to master easy to learn.Car parking game is one of the challenging hard parking game, full of adventure and challenging simulation games. Car parking game only for the parking master who love and like to play real car parking game. You may have played many car parking games but Parking Mania Hard Drive Car is most challenging parking game ever. Play the hard parking car drive in multistory parking plaza in city parking garage. Playing Car Driver Parking Mania Driving Game be carefully park your classic car in multistory parking plaza. Luxury car parking game is very interesting and amazing car parking game. During the car driving you also enjoy with the music of realistic sound.Drive your mini car in parking area challenging traffic cones drive with full control and care.You can also customize the mini car colors play the hard parking carefully and get the car parking level unlocked. Park mini car from multistory parking plaza to another multistory parking plaza through the busy traffic cones. Without hitting mini car complete hard levels. Congrats ! you are selected my parking driver from other parking master and you must complete multi level of hard car parking mania. During car driving be careful on sharp turn show your parking skills and get the point destination in time limit. So, if you play all the level easily then you will get high level numbers and point. You also become the master champion of the Hard drive car parking simulation games.Game Features- Car parking city environment- Beautiful graphic design- Parking crazy car multi level to another level- Full touch control system game- Different but difficult challenging level