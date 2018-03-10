Space Stunt Car Impossible TracksYou have played many impossible car racing and driving game but this time The Knights presents an advanced and attractive game of impossible stunt car in space, sky and within satellite view. An interesting revolution of sky tracks driving and extreme tricky drive simulation where you will enjoy the adventurous climate and surrounding with super speed tricky car racing. You have to start the mission and move towards terminal point by extreme jumps and over turning tracks. Be ready for sky car jump: impossible tricks 3d simulation. Try this speed stunt space racing car & forget other stunt vehicles. Thrilling GT impossible car crash stunt adventure for kids and adults. Are you ready to be professional in racing car space jump game? Interesting GT car space car race practice for extreme stunt lovers. New modern rooftop impossible tracks stunt car simulation 3d game. Explore your qualities in ramp car stunt space adventure. A mind intellectual stunt and racing jump game for kids and adults. Go on and rush towards car stunt city race drive adventure with your full power and energy and use surprising techniques to overcome the missions in this speed stunt car tricks master experience.HOW TO PLAY THIS CAR STUNT SKY TRACKS 3D GAME?The objective of this sky stunt car jump is to train the players for all challenges and nearly over 98% or 99% impossible tracks. A creative idea within clouds makes the racing cars contest extremely inspirable. So, start the task, fasten your seat belt, switch the engine and get ready for nonstop fun with full speed and acceleration. A technical space stunt car impossible tracks simulation where you will accomplish the missions. All levels are interesting and sound effect are highly admirable. Players will be comfortable while playing game. Drive on different loops, obstacles and highly tough stunt tracks. Use nitro and turbo effect to reach the destination earlier than other competitors. Fly over the roads and perform mid-air super car jumps. Different tasks like drifting, racing, jumping and flying will amuse all players while experiencing this most realistic and addictive impossible tracks sky rooftop car racing game. Take care on sharp turns and over ramps. Be a champion drive of all luxury as well as nitro and turbo speed vehicles.Enjoy this unique idea of atmosphere tracks stunt impossible cars simulation game. Realistic engine physics and 3d graphics will entertain you during your game play. Best of luck for all players who love to do much more than other stunt racing and drifting automobile games.FEATURES:Highly competitive tracks and roadsDifferent beautiful vehicle and animationsChallenging missions and multi camera viewsThrilling experience of sky driving within impossible tracks