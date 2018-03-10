Surprise Vending Machine, A vending machine game for allHave a nice fun shopping with surprise vending machine, Tap on any Item you want to buy, pay for the selected Items - 1 Tap on Pay button will pay 1 dollar. Wonderful vending machine pay app is here to download for free and start playing the vending machine games, enjoy vending machine timeless fun. Let's start purchasing using vending machine food items purchase and pay. This vending machine games for girls is a best fun for kids to play and enjoy the vending machine food items. Download free vending machine games for kids and purchase ice cream, fries, chips and many more surprise vending machineHOW TO PLAY?-Start Game and Click on Play Button-Vending Machine will show you different food items in the machine-Use difference camera views to view the vending machine items-Choose any item by click on the item or tap on item you want to buy-Item name with dollars price will be displayed at the top of the food vending machine-Pay dollars by clicking on Pay button and win the Food Item-Suppose you have selected the Fries for 5$, you need to tap 5 times on the pay button to pay 5 dollars for the selected fries itemBuy different food items like Yogurt, Pea Stew, Tomato Soup, Minestrone, Different Drinks, Bananas, Tacos, Muffin, Fries, Hotdog, Cake, Donuts, Hamburger, Chicken, Toast, Chips, Ice Cream , Ham Egg and many more food items using this vending machine food surprise Win!