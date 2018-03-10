Do You Feel More Alive While Doing Stunt In Mid Air On Bike... Jumping From One Building To another.. Then This Highly Challenging Kids Motor Bike Roof Top Stunt Arena Is For You... Be ready to be a real rooftop Motor Bike stunt rider and While jumping From One skyscraper To Another perform crazy stunts on the edges of buildings and jump From the different freestyle Ramps.. Make Your Self Engaged In The Exotic City Environment with High Building There For You to Scale.. Make Your Bike Jump High Enough To Reach The Next Heights...Kids Bike Roof top arena simulator is about attempting some furious rooftop stunts while enjoying real bike physics on High city Buildings & Fly Overs.. Jump high in the air through Stunt ramps placed on city roads & Buildings. Perform Some Daring Stunts to achieve The Next Building Height While maintaining your Balance on different stunts and swirls ! Each level Has Extreme Rooftop Bike Stunt challenge and exciting Jumps Are Waiting For You. Complete Unique Set Of Challenging stunt missions by breaking them down to Checkpoints in this motor bike stunt arena until you reach the finish line... All you Will Require is to have perfect balance, riding skills, precise control and most important of all enthusiasm as you drive across the ramps, city rush and other obstacles.You Must Survive To Reach The New Heights While Saving Your Character Kid From Falling off ledges... kids Rooftop Bike Stunts Game is one of the best motorcycle simulator with the excitement of Dirt Bike Stunts and Also Super Fast Sports Bike at Your Disposal with A Range of Bikes and Kids Selection Including Both Boys and Girls to Keep Up With The Challenge Difficulty level providing you utmost & unforgettable experience...You Can Either Ride On A Dirt Bike With All Of Its Thrill And Stunting Ability ... While performing furious stunts ... Or You Can Choose To Go With Very Fast Sports Bike Ready To Double Excite Your Experience While Your Kid Characters Are Flying Through Air Fearlessly ... Your Kid Will be jumping, better to say flying high above the Ground and even High Buildings in your City Roof Top Stunt Simulator.Get Your Helmet On and be ready to smash through these stunts to achieve high level goals and Also Entertain the audience That would cheer you up at every second, these spectators are there to boost you up to perform these breath taking stunts. Control your bike balance to provide your kids characters safe and sound yet exciting stunt experience... Let Do It.. it's the time to feel the thunder and the electrifying effect of the freestyle bike stunt racing on the rooftops ...Features of kids Motorbike stunt Master 3D:- Easy & Engaging control of the Dirt Bikes and Super Sports Bikes- Realistic 3D Graphics For Your Bikes and Character Kids...- Amazing Stunt Designs.- Amazingly smooth Controls- Multiple Realistic physics based dirt & Sports Bikes.- Challenging game-play.- Range of Kids Characters To Excite Your Ride...- Choose from Range of dirt bikes and heavy bikes- Realistic amazing 3D City Scape ... Including Skyscraper rooftop trails, big ramps & Swirl Ramp Stunts...- Outstanding 3D Graphics and Sound Effects!