KidRoider is bringing a digital baby to you!Enjoy your favorite baby activities: Use Wash Room,Potty Time,baby bath,Take Shower, Use Towel , Change Clothes , baby food & bedtime, dress up,Find Feeder,Brush Teeth, Go to Toy Shop , Out side House , Plant Shop (Flower Shop), Buy cakes and a lot more !Now it's time to go all around the house with your baby and do all the fun things she or he wants but you also need to take care of the baby!It's a full house! Explore your baby's dream house with plenty of care activities waiting for you! Dress up your baby, give her a warm bubble bath, and even go outside to buy toys and cakes for baby!Major Features of the Game are !Hurry up! Everybody Poops It's toilet time- Reach Toilet In TimeBath in the shower and also play with all the different toys.Bath Time & Dress Up!Baby Food & Bedtime!Baby Dress Up Time!Choose from the cutest baby clothes, to dress up little baby! You'll find everything you need to dress up a baby in style!Find your favorite toys and candies in the house and also find your feeder which is lost somewhere in side the house. Enjoy completing lot of different baby care activities and enjoy your day as a baby.