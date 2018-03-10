Are you a zoo animal transporter lover? If yes then this zoo animal airplane cargo simulator transporter game is made for you. Its an amazing transport truck simulator in urban city where airplane and truck is going to transport zoo animals from city zoo to offroad destination on cargo transporter truck. So utilize your truck driving skills as well as pilot skills in zoo animal transport truck simulator 3D airplane transporter game. Its going to be a pilot plane fun driving adventure. As real truck driver and cargo transporter of zoo and farm animals & enjoy the bumpy ride of cargo transport truck simulator. Only an expert pilot plane airplane transporter game and truck driver can handle transport duty in this truck wild animal transport simulator. Animal Transport simulator is a full time job as this airplane transport helicopter simulator 2018 has so much to offer. As a truck cargo transporter its your responsibility to fulfill driving missions in an ultimate truck driving adventure full of bumpy ride on locomotive engine. This offroad transport truck simulator and airplane cargo simulator doesn't includes passengers on board for public transportation from one place to other but it's a real wild animal and farm animal transportation to offroad destination & drive as an expert pilot plane operator to enjoy animal transport truck simulator game.Animal Transport truck simulator begins from animal zoo where you will first drive truck as a real truck driver in the wild zone. This game includes city zoo is full of wild animal life. Rhinos, Cheetah, zebra, Stags, warthogs many more. In truck animal transport simulator start truck driving for adventure ride once animal get loaded on truck safely then take the animal truck to city train. Once the animals get loaded on airplane cargo simulator for offroad transportation to city zoo. Enjoy impossible fun and crazy adventure truck driving zoo airplane transporter duty of wild life animals to zoo and from zoo to the wild jungle.Truck driving and wild animal transportation missions are challenging and time is short for animal transportation. Shoot wild animals and tranquilize them. Wait till all animals get board on zoo truck safely. Now drive this big animal truck towards airport avoiding traffic, crash and accidents. Now load the animals on airplane cargo simulator and transport animals safely. Don't enter the danger zone of wild animals. Enjoy double fun of airplane flying and animal transport simulator inside the big city and also in the wild. Zoo animal transport game gives you an opportunity to drive truck and airplane for animal transport game missions. Its an amazing blend of transport truck simulator and plane driving.Features:- 5 exciting zoo animal truck transport missions- Offroad cargo truck & Airplane flying- Challenging Airplane & cargo truck controls- Enjoy multiple transport tasks- Shoot to Tranquilize wild animals- Amazing helicopter simulator & truck simulatorDownload and play Zoo Animal Transport Truck 3D Airplane Transporter and be the best in zoo animal transportation business.