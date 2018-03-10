Pull-up Madness

Pull-up Madness - a dynamic game with unique gameplay, on the basis of physics (ragdoll) character. Fully ragdoll sumulation gives you madness in the game. You can do tricks on pull-up bar. Pull-up Madness have a lot of tricks - pull ups, Negative Pull-Ups, Tuck L, Tuck, 360 pike. Also you can do your own tricks.Dive into the madness world of extreme street workout and pull-up bar tricks!Features:-Unique gameplay physics-"Pull-up" system-3D world and main character-Ragdoll 3D character-Simple player control-Realistic physics character-Flipping and tricks-Various pull-up bar tricksGame levels:-Gym***** - Say that you want more updates and levels with a 5-star review
PriceUSD0.99
LicensePurchase
Version1
Operating System Android

