This Garage gives you opportunity to gets hands on experience in auto repairing in your own car-fixing workshop. You are going to perform different jobs in car mechanic workshop i.e. engine repairing, car stickering, wheel changing, car paint job, car denting and car light fixing using various car repair tools and equipment.Car Mechanic Master 3D is a car repairing and car fixing game-play with perfect auto mechanic features. The newest in car engine maintenance, car painting and car modified game's categories. Buckle up! And run your auto mechanic service station and fix the car in your special repair garage. A real carmaker in auto factory where car engine mechanic is considered all in all to perform repair car tasks at its auto workshop.You are provided with the workshop, which has plenty of repair tools and facilities for car mechanic. It is a uniquely designed for different car repair practices where you can become an expert mechanic.