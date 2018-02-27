Get ready to explore the most amazing tourism locations around the world and enjoy the endless chairlift ride in the beautiful valleys. In this tourism season, the chairlift is the best choice to visit the lovely mountain hill stations without any fear. Enjoy the adventurous rides of big chairlifts and cable cars to visit the most beautiful tourism points across the world. Everyone loves to ride the chairlifts and wants to visit the mountain hills. If you ever had such wish, then it's time to fulfill your long lasting wish. Start visiting the most beautiful and amazing mountain hill stations as a cable car operator. Get the real stunning top hill views in 3D mode while whizzing through the ice peaks. If you have the passion for fun and adventure games, then this crazy chair lift game is only for you. Enjoy the most dangerous and thrilling chairlift ride of your life and experience the real breathtaking adventure.This chairlift game will surely make you addicted to its spectacular graphics and HD visuals. The chairlift simulation is based on advanced physics and designed with a real-life cable car suspension system. This cable car riding game is the only chance to visit the beautiful hill stations while staying at home. Just select your favorite hill station and start riding on most difficult cable car tracks. It is an excellently designed cable car game in which you have to control a big sky tram full of tourists.Just like any other city transport service, provide the best tourist pick and drop service to the city passengers and don't be careless while controlling the big chairlift. The mountain hilly tracks are very sharp and curvy. So, move the chair lift simulator with extreme care and transport the tourists to their favorite mountain hill stations in time. There are multiple attractive tourist points to visit in this adventure game. Roam around all the resorts and don't miss a single one.The crazy chairlift riding game offers you an endless uphill journey in most challenging simulation mode. The basic idea of this cable car game is passenger transportation during the tourist trip season. You are acting as cable car operator and your only job is to provide the best transportation service to the tourists and city passengers who are willing to enjoy the extreme snow falls. So, as a cable car driver, control you cable car simulator perfectly without creating any trouble. There are multiple unique game features which you have never seen in any chairlift game. This amazing chairlift simulation game will not only provide you the best tourism service but also allow you to collect coins during your furious ride. Collect maximum coins to buy more cable cars and chairlifts.Game Features:- Awe-inspiring and spectacular view of hill stations.- Amazing power-ups and coin collection.- Cash rewards against each cable car mission.- Lovely cable cars and chairlifts available to ride.If you like this game, please try our other games by clicking "More from Developer" or by visiting our publisher account. And don't forget to rate and review.