Snow Plow Truck Driver Simulator: Snow Blower GameAre you ready for duty as a road cleaner in a snowy adventure? Get ready to drive a 4x4 truck in a big snow environment like never before! Use your winter truck driving skills and get ready for a chilly snow removal roadside rescue duty. The road may be frozen with black ice, so be careful on an up-hill climb when you start snow ploughing. Operating heavy cranes in a chilly game environment is challenging. You will have to use your blade slider to break glaciers and snow plow for public safety.Check for blizzard conditions in this emergency offroad snow truck simulator game 2018. The transportation of city snow in a heavy snow terrain is no joke! You are the snow truck driver in the fog so watch for road safety conditions, and brace yourself in a snow removal adventure in this snow tractor simulator. The city needs a hero in this virtual snow rescue, use snow driving skills in this excavator simulator and drive in this heavy crane truck simulator game.Snow pusher and heavy excavator construction machinery is not easy to use. You need to learn swift truck 4x4 big offroad hill driving skills as if you're driving a plow tractor. Run your motor grader and snow blower to remove rocks and sand in this snow emergency. Can you be better than other snow crane operators by using your heavy escalator simulator dump truck to remove glaciers in this snow excavator simulator game of epic proportions?Winter service vehicle plays an important part for a snow driver when snow shovelling on icy roads. People need help, bring your dumper truck snow loader and try to make the tractor plow through the heaps of snow. As a foreman, if your off-road crane driving skills fail, you must resort to your pull tractor and excavators crane to conduct missions in this snow rescue game.Swiftly use your controls when you lift heavy-duty snow as the blizzard turns the city roads into glacier like figures. Drive with caution this winter season as the snowstorm hits. People are alone and need a savior, so use your snow excavator crane and plough through the snow mountains. Your bulldozer is your snow machine, that can act as a massive broom to snowplough your way through neiges. There are many snowfall games but in our heavy loader ice road trucker simulator game, you are the hero and savior of the public.In this snow excavator simulator, be the hero that protects public. Use your crane digger and jetblade to power the snow board and pave the way for other drivers.Features of Snow Plow Truck Driver Simulator: Snow Blower GamesReal like snow excavator simulator environmentDrive crane, bulldozer, dumper truck and snow plough the way for othersEasy to use & Realistic controls for transportingHD graphics and Real Snow EnvironmentDrive and snow plow using heavy machinery and equipment