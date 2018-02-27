The winter holidays are finally over and you're ready to get back to work. The kids are waiting for their preferred bus driver to conveyance them to school on time. Start your driving duty early morning as the high school bus driver and pick up kids for school. In this real school bus simulator game Bus driver regularly transport kids to school and pick them back for home. Drive along some crazy tracks while making sure the kids get to and from school securely. Some turns and paths in the city might be extremely dangerous but be careful about the safety of the kids. Don't rush along the extreme big city traffic and play as perfect bus driver. Follow all the traffic rules, stop when traffic signal is red and avoid hitting other vehicles on the road. Your duty is to safely drop the kids off at school. Drive the school bus carefully and don't be late. One of the best school bus game for year of 2018, so let's become professional city school bus driver. We hope you will enjoy this newest City High School Bus Driving Simulator game as this is the season to be an auto bus driver.High School Auto Bus Driving Simulator is a perfect driving & simulation game to play and have hours of fun. Bus Driving Simulator is developed especially for determined drivers who feel they are ready to do the job of city School Bus Driving. School bus simulator game will let you enjoy the thrill of going to school after a long winter holidays. Transport kids to school in this real modern city to fulfill your duty as the school bus driver. The city traffic might cause you to get late for school but be quick, drive fast but keep the safety of the kids in mind. School kids transport game is the most exciting to learn drive rules and skill and all traffic laws as in driving school academy test. No need to violate traffic rules while driving your school coaster because a perfect driver never breaks traffic laws. Bus driving games are loved by kids but driving a school coaster is a responsible task. City High School Bus Driving Simulator driving game will give you the chance to drive something other than the regular size bus, coach or coaster. The wonderful game gives you the real driving feel inside a big city. Be careful and don't crash your bus into the traffic. School bus driving simulator is a game for all age groups that would like to keep those driving skills up to date, you need to practice everything from parking, reversing and use your mental skills to keep calm.City High School Bus 2018: Driving Simulator PRO Game Features:- Amazing School Bus Driving Experience- Drive different types of school buses in city- Smooth driving controls and fun gameplay- Incredible duty to pick and drop school children- Explore the Big City Environment- Amazing Gameplay with HD Graphics- Play as professional city high School Bus Driver- Thrilling gameplay in unique transport driving missions- Immersive 3D design for best gameplay with Stunning environment.- Wonderful background sound to increase your gaming experience