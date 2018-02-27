Attention: Before igniting to your modified & reloaded sports car driving. Check your car engine torque, brakes, mirror angles and keep one foot on the race pedal and ready to use brake pedal. Fasten your seatbelt and take your sports car to vehicles parking & driving learner's area. Avoid scratching, crash and smash to hitting other cars or side walls. This is one of the best parking simulator game of 2018 and ultimate car driving madness in Prado City Car Parking Plaza & Driving Simulator 3D game. In this game you will test your driving ability and show your parking talent. You are the professional driver of car parking adventures. You must check the clearance to ride, press gas paddle to move forward press brake to stop the vehicles. Avoid drift, hitting, crashes, body paint scratches and smashes. Police Car parking driving is way more challenging and exotic than prado city car parking, which is just the straight parallel parking or real parking in prado SUV driving game. Explore 3 different parking lots and miles of detailed city streets. The main game mode is 100% free to play, Multi storey car driving and luxury car parking experience in this Prado City Car Parking Plaza & Driving Simulator 3D game.Do you consider yourself to be a professional car driver & park your car exactly in city Multi storey car parking? Prado City Car Parking Plaza & Driving Simulator free 3d game is a blend of both car parking and car driving simulator of real car driving and bring up this shopping mall car parking 3d game among top city car parking games. In this real parking simulator & free parking game. you are going to find all in one from car driving to car parking drive and world best heavy vehicles driving simulator, which make this prado game addictive and interesting. That's why prado driving and parking car fun with luxury and world class driving simulator are most appealing to road drivers who are looking for prado car driving with stylish parking drive. Offline driving adventure with luxury car parking challenges to play driving game.Welcome to the most popular multi-level plaza Prado City Car Parking simulator game, Place vehicle in several realistic parking lots, taking care the collision among the real parking area vehicles. Try not to scratch your cars and park like a professional driver. Drive small hatchbacks to super-fast sports cars, and many latest muscle cars. You are professional car driver and a parking master you are going to play luxury car parking for the prado city car parking fun and to be challenged by car parking driving in this free prado car parking Car parking driving fun most amazing fun you can find in either of these luxury car parking game. This prado parking drive is most interesting driving game ever for the driver who is looking for best prado driving simulator in prado driving game.Prado City Car Parking Plaza: Driving Simulator 3D Features:- Enjoy Luxury Sports Racing Cars Parking Experience- Real Parking and Driving Adventure in Multi Storey Plaza- Challenging Levels to Test Driving & Parking Skills- Real Prado Car Driving Physics and Smooth Controls- Different Challenging Parking Missions- City Cars Driving & Parking Simulator Game- Different Camera View to Drive Sports Racing Cars- Amazing Graphics and Parking Environment to Drive- Realistic Car Driving Stunts Game Play & AnimationsWe hope you will enjoy this multi-storey car parking simulation game. Your comments & ratings are welcome and will help us to creating even better games for you.