Surprise Dolls Prize Claw is a new fun time-passer from ChiefGamer. It features all your favourite surprise dolls! Aim your prize claw and let it down, will it grab a L.O.L Ball? One way to find out! Press the buttons and see what it does. Prize claw games were never this much fun to play! Our prize claw games are fun to play for young and old!Surprise Dolls Prize Claw Games Features- Collect all the L.O.L dolls- Unlock various prize claw games skins- Only the best can collect them all- Don't forget to rate and give our prize claw games some feedback