Will you become the next flip diving master?In Snow Challenge: Flip Diving Master you will make the most challenging jumps into the fresh snow! No chance of hurting yourself in this fun snow challenge game! Becoming a flip diving master aint easy, you will have to make the perfect jump and make a stunning mark is into the fresh snow! Do you think you have it in you to become the flip diving master? Download the game right now and start jumping!Snow Challenge: Flip Diving Master - Game Features:- Control your character with the easy in-game controls- Make the perfect flip for the perfect score- High quality ingame graphics- Don't forget to rate and give our flip diving master game some feedback
