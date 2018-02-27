Help the animals out on the busy crossing roads!Oh no! It's so busy on the animal crossing roads, can you help them out in Animal Train Crossing? Get your hands on the two crossing gates and let them down when the animal train is coming! Be on time or else we have a big problem in the animal crossing kingdom.A fun time-passer for young and old!Animal Train Crossing is a fun game to play while you're waiting in a row or are traveling in a train! Try to beat your highscore again and again. Show us what you can and maybe you will be an animal crossing simulator champion ! Aren't you excited yet of Animal Crossing Simulator Games? You're just a download away of playing Animal Train Crossing!Animal Train Crossing Games Features:- Become a real animal crossing gate controller!- Control the crossing animal traffic and close the crossing gates!- How many animals can you safely cross the road?- Don't forget to rate and give our crossing animal simulator some feedback