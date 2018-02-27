Welcome to new amazing Luxury Extreme Car Parking Mania game. It is interesting and challenging game. You had played many others car parking games but this Luxury Extreme Car Parking Mania game is very tough and attractive. Beautiful graphics and unique environment in this car parking games adventure make it unique. You are chance to check real car driving and vehicle parking skills in this Luxury Extreme Car Parking Mania game. Everyone like this car parking games adventure and enjoy a lot. Game environment is very user friendly for real car driving and parking lots. This is Super car parking and limited time to complete your given task in this car parking games so you also test garage parking ability in Luxury Extreme Car Parking Mania.This car parking games allows you to improve your car drive and car parking games dexterity in real city parking car atmosphere. Street car parking games holds environment which will test your driving expertise as well as garage parking talent and you have a best chance to improve your car parking games proficiency. Big city parking scenarios is the game of entertainment in this car parking drive. Free parking lots adventure game brings the 3d game surrounding by environment and others cars same colors which dignifies the game attractions to this Luxury Extreme Car Parking Mania. Even in your real car parking 3d adventure life you might have noticed and ability the car driving that no matter how efficiently you can be real car driver but at the time limit of parking spot, you get the expertise of car driving in this Luxury Extreme Car Parking Mania and realself driving.This game is very difficult challenging levels many interesting features like when you reverse your car a cam is automatically active you can see behind car and wonderful environment having beautiful graphics. You will be provided ultimate luxury cars in Luxury Extreme Car Parking Mania game. 1 car and 1 Prado are locked in extra time benefit. Extra time benefit is calculated in points. When you compete the unlocking point's level then you will be able to unlock the new cars. Ready to start your car parking and note your fixed time from the starting point. Push on control camera button. Three types of control button like control steering. Arrows and tilt screen. You also control the gear system like reverse, neutral and forward. Different difficulties like as speed breaker, traffic cones, difficult sharp turns and barrier. Every level of the car racing is difficult than the previous one level. Break & race button will help you to on the way. Slight mistake level is failed. Car parking games is one of the best adventure simulation games. You may have played many online Super car parking games but Luxury Extreme Car Parking Mania is different than the other car racing games. Play the car parking games on city environment area. During driving your car drive you also follow the traffic rules. Car parking games is very interesting and amazing simulation game. During driving arrows are given to tell you the way. During driving you also enjoy with the music of realistic sound. With the help of road sign continue your struggle. Play the game with full carefully. Drive your car doctor along with huge buildings and on busy traffic road with full control and care. During diving through the difficult turn show your stunt skills and get the point destination in time limit. So, if you play all the level easily then you will get high level numbers and point to unlock the new cars and Prado.Game features.Car parking city environment.Beautiful and thrilling graphic design.Parking car one place to another place.Realistic and unique environmentDifficult parking levelsReal life park situation.Smooth controls