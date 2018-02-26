Are you wanted to goes back to your school days? High School Virtual Girl Simulator will jump you toward your childhood. In this game you will handle a school girl which is interested in to tease others than his classwork and home work. Virtual high school girl is an outstanding student which is famous for his study and naughtiness. He teased the students and teachers in different ways. There will be different levels in this game. Different tasks will be given to you. You will be given a limit time to do your task.High school virtual Girl Simulator is amazing game for all high school lovers and virtual simulation fans. Crazy high school girl snipe a lunch box from a student. There is a task in which virtual high school girl have steal a thing from school canteen. But complete the entire task in limited time otherwise your task will be failed.Game Play:High School Virtual Girl Simulator is exciting game with interesting gameplay where you play as crazy high school girl and disturb students in this high school simulator. Start the game and select the player. There are two players in this game. You can select only one from them. At start second player will be locked and you can unlock it by completing the levels. Virtual high school girl simulator game depends on girls that make different actions to tease the students and teachers. In this thrilling game you will be given a task to stop the teacher from teaching. Disturb the teacher with unrealistic questions. You have to give a task to stop the student for reading in the library by making noise or with singing song. You can be given a task to steal the ball from students that are playing in the ground. Thrilling and exciting missions are ready to blast the game in gaming world.HIGH SCHOOL VIRTUAL GIRL SIMULATOR FEATURES:- Play as Virtual school girl and survive in high school- Choose your favorite school girl and doing naught task- 3D simulation and beautiful environment- Disturb teachers and students in the school- Addictive gameplay and smooth controlsHigh School Virtual Girl Simulator is specially designed for girls who love high school games and enjoy the real school environment. You will enjoy high school girls misbehaves and naughtiness on every level of game in this virtual girl simulator. You become a virtual school student and complete thrilling tasks by playing this exciting simulators.