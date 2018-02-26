HELP! These cute little doggies need to be rescued! They are trapped in bubbles. Shoot and match bubbles of the same to release them. Immerse yourself in the world of incredibly interesting Bubble Shooter.Bubble Shooter Features:- Play almost 500 fun and challenging bubble shooting levels, challenge your brain- Lots of amazingly powerful props- Enchanting and refreshing background music- UNLEASH the power of special bubbles and props to win difficult levels- Enjoy beautiful bubble design and enchanting background graphic- Completely FREE bubble shooting gamePlay Bubble Shooter Wizard with your WHOLE FAMILY & share the fun!