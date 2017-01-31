mafia injustice cargo airplane is the latest thrilling off-road classic cars parking game, where you get to drive in a big city. get behind the wheel of these epic classic cars, and fly away in your army cargo airplanein this new mafia injustice cargo airplane game, you'll be able to experience the thrills and action of the injustice mafia underworld, this free open world driving simulator game brings to you amazing timesin mafia injustice cargo airplane, you have to drive, steer, park and many more. mafia injustice cargo airplane GAME FEATURES- dynamic camera angles, - the best car driving physics- drive around in the town- authentic classic cars- huge selection of high quality old timer vehicles - easy to use driving controls, both touch and tilt controls. We hope you will enjoy playing mafia injustice cargo airplane and don't forget to let us know what you think of this game.