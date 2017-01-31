EVEN BETTER ALL OTHER BUS SIMULATOR GAMES. New super driving game: Real City Bus Simulator 2017. Everything about this epic city bus simulator game is made for everyone This will be the best city bus driving simulator ever on Google Play. EPIC CITY BUS DRIVING MISSIONS FOR A SKILLFUL BUS DRIVER ALSO AIRPLANE MISSIONSPrepare yourself for some amazing city driving in this city coach simulator with an epic big 3D city and get all the city passengers inside your big bus. drive carefully through the city and make it to the airport or bus stop Go now soon to be best big bus driver and give to bus travellers of the big 3D city a good time in this real city bus simulator 2017 game. Real City Bus Simulator 2017 GAME FEATURES- dynamic camera angles, - the best bus driving physics- drive around in the city and airport. easy to use driving controls, both touch and tilt controls. We hope that you like this free to download coach driving game. More free to download games on our Google Play page.