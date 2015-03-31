3D School Bus Drive Simulator is Best driver and parking simulation game for youngster, teens and mature people who love to play time race games in their smart phone devices. As a School Bus Driver your duty is to transport children between the bus stops around the city and to school. Pick them up and bring them to school sounds easy right, think again we love a challenge so we challenge you to be as fast as possible otherwise you need to start over again. More you transport passenger more you can earn.Kids are waiting for school bus dont be late be there on time. Fulfil your transporter duties on time to unlock more challenging missions. Pickup kids and passenger from bus stand and drop them ahead to their destination. Features Full 3D big City Environment. Pick up and Drop off students to school. Beautiful Animations. 20 realistic construction missions to test youre driving skills level. Smooth steering wheel control with hydraulic winch, brakes pedal and gearbox High definition sound and cool camera views. Exciting Difficult Missions set in a 3D City Environment. Real life graphics and great gameplay to enhance your driver experience for mega buses You got limited time to clear your missions so be as fast as possibleContent rating: Everyone