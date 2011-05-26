Improve your skills to survive the island and stop the danger that is lurking in Youda Survivor 2. Are you ready to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to save your loved ones? The adventurous spirit has never slept inside of you. A few years have passed since your last adventure and you have already begun a new one: you have started a family. But your heroic deeds are needed again. Accept the call from the tribe's shaman and help your befriended tribe face your common nemeses once again. Retrieve the missing sacred talisman and reunite the 2 gems that the tribe used for their rituals. Discover some of the lost rituals and learn new ones to progress through the dangerous areas of the transformed island. Find and equip yourself with magical tribal marks to improve your chances of surviving. Put your skills to the test in this epic journey. Meet new exotic creatures, learn new magic potion recipes and explore caves for hidden treasures. Challenge the mighty pirates who have learned magic rituals on their own.