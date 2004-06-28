Linksys Wireless-B USB Network Adapter v2.8, Plug-and-Play Wireless USB Network Adapter connects directly to any USB-ready PCÃ??Ã?Â¢??just plug it in and youÃ??Ã?Â¢??re ready to share data, printers, or high speed Internet access over your existing wireless network. Features: Up to 11Mbps High-Speed Data Transfer Rate with Automatic Fallback. Plug-and-Play Operation Provides Easy Setup. 802.11b, DSSS, 2.4GHz Compliant. Compatible with Microsoft Windows 98SE, Me, 2000, and XP. Supports up to 128-bit WEP Encryption Security.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|5.82 MB
|Version
|4.10.9.430
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Windows NT 4 Windows XP Windows 98
|System Requirements
|<li>Windows 98SE/ME/NT4/2000/XP</li>