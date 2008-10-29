sp39705.exe

This package supports the following driver models:Realtek RTL8169/8110 Family PCI Gigabit Ethernet NIC (NDIS 6.0) SMC EZ Card 10/100/1000(SMC9452TX-1) Realtek RTL8168B/8111B Family PCI-E Gigabit Ethernet NIC (NDIS 6.0) Realtek RTL8101E Family PCI-E Fast Ethernet NIC (NDIS 6.0) Realtek RTL8168C(P)/8111C(P) Family PCI-E Gigabit Ethernet NIC (NDIS 6.0) Realtek RTL8102E Family PCI-E Fast Ethernet NIC (NDIS 6.0)
LicenseFree
File Size4.52 MB
Version6.203.0214.2008
Operating System Windows XP 32-bit Windows Windows 2003 AMD 64-bit Windows 2003 32-bit Windows XP AMD 64-bit
System Requirements<li>Windows XP AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows 2003 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP 32-bit</li><li>Windows 2003 AMD 64-bit</li>

