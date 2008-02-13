This package supports the following driver models:Realtek RTL8169/8110 Family PCI Gigabit Ethernet NIC (NDIS 6.0) SMC EZ Card 10/100/1000(SMC9452TX-1) Realtek RTL8168B/8111B Family PCI-E Gigabit Ethernet NIC (NDIS 6.0) Realtek RTL8101E Family PCI-E Fast Ethernet NIC (NDIS 6.0) Realtek RTL8168C(P)/8111C(P) Family PCI-E Gigabit Ethernet NIC (NDIS 6.0) Realtek RTL8102E Family PCI-E Fast Ethernet NIC (NDIS 6.0)
|USD0
|Free
|3.22 MB
|6.203.0214.2008
|Windows 2003 AMD 64-bit Windows XP AMD 64-bit Windows XP 32-bit Windows Windows 2003 32-bit
|<li>Windows NT 4 SP 6</li><li>Windows 2003 SP 1</li><li>Windows XP AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 2</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit</li><li>Windows 2003 AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 3</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 2</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x64 R2</li><li>Windows 2000</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows Vista AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 4</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 3</li><li>Windows NT 4</li><li>Windows XP 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x86 R2</li><li>Windows ME</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 5</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 4</li><li>Windows Vista 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x64</li><li>Windows NT 3</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x86</li><li>Windows XP</li><li>Windows Server 2008</li><li>Windows 2003</li><li>Windows Vista Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows XP SP 2</li><li>Windows 95</li><li>Windows 98</li><li>Windows Vista</li><li>Windows NT</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows XP Pro</li>