This package supports the following driver models:Intel(R) PRO/1000 Gigabit Server Adapter Netfinity Gigabit Ethernet SX Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 F Server Adapter Gigabit Ethernet SX Server Adapter Gigabit Ethernet Server Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 T Server Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 XT Server Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 XT Desktop Adapter iSeries 1000/100/10 Ethernet Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 XT Network Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 XF Server Adapter iSeries Gigabit Ethernet Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 XF Network Connection Intel(R) 82544GC Based Network Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 T Desktop Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 T Network Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 MT Desktop Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 MT Network Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 MT Mobile Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 MT Desktop Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 MT Server Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 MF Server Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 MF Server Adapter (LX) Intel(R) PRO/1000 MT Dual Port Server Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 MT Dual Port Network Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 MF Dual Port Server Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 MF Dual Port Network Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 MT Network Adapter Intel(R) PRO/1000 CT Desktop Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 CT Network Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 MT Server Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 MF Server Adapter(LX) Intel(R) PRO/1000 MB Server Connection Intel(R) PRO/1000 MB Dual Port Server Connection
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|213 kB
|Version
|7.2.17.0
|Operating System
|Windows XP 32-bit Windows Windows 2003 32-bit
|System Requirements
