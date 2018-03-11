2 To 2 - Match 3

2 To 2 - Match 3 is a upgrade version of "2 To 2". Match 3 game of 2048.It is unique design for 2048 game. You will absolutely get addicted to this "2 To 2 - Match 3" puzzle game.How to play:- Connect and match 3 or more numbers of the same value to merge it and get higher number.- The result of connected value being a multiple of 2: 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024, 2048...- This "2 To 2 - Match 3" will end when you can't connect any more.Feature:- Nice graphics and good sounds.- Challenge and fun game.- Auto save current game for next time.- Leaderboard: you can compare your best score with friends.Support:- Any suggestion, please mail-to "hohangieng@gmail.com"THANKS FOR PLAYING ^^!
