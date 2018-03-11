In the game there are all the characters from the Game of Thrones.1. A wonderful interface, a quality picture.2.The best of the best game content.3. Every week new updates, new levels, more coolness.CONTENT:The game has been added to all currently available characters!PHOTO:At the moment in the game, the most recent photos of characters!FEATURES- More than 30 levels!- if you do not know what kind of card it is, ask your friendsThe name of the character you need to enter in a specially designated field, while for each name from the game "Guess the Game of Thrones" you are given a limited number of letters that you can use to write a name.