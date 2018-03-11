Toon Master Blast NEW match-3 puzzle game that is full of colorful and attractive block blast fun and easy to play for free on Android!Let's help Tooni Bear to unlock into the wildest adventure journey.You need to blast and match 3 or more of the same block color mania! At each level you have specific list of goals that need to be completed. Tap them to make them crush and blast.Unlock boosters to recover the rewards. You will get whacky booster as power ups and blast your way to the next level!Features:- Many stories to complete with various modes and unique objectives.- Collect stars to win awesome rewards!- Beautiful blocks for this mania blast game.- Awesome chain reaction & thousands of obstacles saga levels- Multiple backgrounds graphic to suite your visual need!- Easy and fun to play yet challenging to master!- Best to kill your free time- Suitable for family, including kidsIn this match 3 adventure, may your wishes come true!A big THANK YOU goes out to everyone!