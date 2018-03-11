2 Link 2048 is an entertaining and addicting spots connect puzzle game! This merge numbers game will get you hooked up for hours!How To PlayCell connect 2 for 2 or more same number pieces to merge them.You can link numbers horizontally, vertically or both 2 for 2048.Diagonal linking not allowed.Number connect more pieces to get higher number.The merge numbers you can obtain are: 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024, 2048, 4096, 8192 ... (always a multiple of 2 of previous number).Features2 Numbers Connect Modes - 2048 & infinity.Fully Customizable - you can choose to play from among dots connect, hexa connect & block connect figures.3 Boosters To Aid You Play:- Hammer: with it you can remove any piece on the 2020 connect field.- Shuffle: lets you shuffle all blob connect pieces on the game field.- Clear Type: allows you to pick a 2 connect 2 number and remove all same numbers on the 2048 merge board.Game Save - quit and continue your 2 link 2 game anytime from the last point you stopped.Second Chance - a chance to continue the same 2 connect 2048 session only once more!Game Modes2048 - merge 2048 to finish the game.- play to infinite numbers. See how far past 2248 you can get, push your limits!Train your brain, challenge yourself and go beyond 2048 connect!Have fun and master the 2 Link 2048 Puzzle!