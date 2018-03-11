Welcome to Wooden Hexagon Fit - one true hexagon puzzle game!Inspired by the best of hex puzzle block games, Wood Hexagon Fit is now qualify as a member of retro games family: its simple, smart and yet very addictive.The rule is quite simple: all you have to is move hexagons to create and destroy all the full lines in three directions. Don't forget to avoid those logic blocks from filling the screen, otherwise: game over.HOW TO PLAY BLOCK HEXA?1.Simply tap the hexagon block to move them.2.Try to complete full lines to crush hexa blocks.3.No time limits.WHY CHOOSE THIS BLOCK HEXA POP?Easy to learn and play, and pleasurable game for all ages!It is a free game!Support leaderboard.Easy to play and Improve observation.Once you've tried, you'll never stopped!Wooden Hexagon Fit: Hexa Block Puzzle King is a true brain puzzle game, if you ever love Fruit block legend, brick classic or similar ones, you will love Wood Hexagon Fit.