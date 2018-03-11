Place the pieces into board. Once you fill in a vertical or horizontal line, it will disappear, freeing up space for new pieces.Game will be over if there are no space for any the given blocks below the board.How to play Wood Block Puzzle: Wooden Game- Drag the blocks to move them.- Try to fit them all in the row or column. Then the block will be cleared and you get the score.WHY CHOOSE THIS BLOCK PUZZLE?- Exquisite Game Interface!- Easy to play, and classic brick game for all ages!- It is all FREE and No Wifi Need!- Support leaderboard.- Block Puzzle Classic.We hope you like our free "Wooden Block Puzzle"! And we're always happy about feedback (also critical) on our logic brain training game. Just send an email to our support address. If you ever love block hexa, super brick game, dots & hexagon or similar ones, you will love this game.