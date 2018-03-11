Word Swipe is a free word search puzzle game over Android.It is fun new word game of alphabets. It is a game of word quiz. All words to be searched from crossword puzzle, there are fruits, vegetables, food, sports, cities and many more.HOW TO PLAY:- Words can be vertical, horizontal, diagonal and even backwards.- Simply swipe your finger over a word to select it.- If you've found a valid word it will remain highlighted and marked on the word list as found.- Find all the words in the list to complete the level.The game is perfect for those who like to solve word puzzles and crosswords, compose words out of letters. This is like a word finder puzzle, but on a mobile phone.The word search trains your brain and builds your vocabulary.************** About Leo Games Studio *************Leo Games Studio brings you the latest creations of most loved categories of games and apps which are all hugely loved by kids and all peoples. We are entirely devoted to build user friendly games related to fun and learning for better educational familiarities and enjoyment for kids and all peoples. Stay with us for the latest updates of Leo Games Studio on App Store get more of games.Our More Games: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Leo%20Games%20Studio&hl=enDon't forget to give us a good rate if you enjoy our game!******************************************