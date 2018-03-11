Start an incredible journey into the cursed city of Dark wood! The dark streets are in no hurry to reveal their secrets.The Secret Society is a clandestine community of people with the unique ability to move through magic worlds. Your dear Uncle Richard, an elite member of this ancient order, has suddenly gone missing.-Gorgeous HD quality artwork.-High Quality and enjoyable background music.-200 levels of fun gameplay in Campaign mode.-Find objects by their names, pictures, or silhouettes.-Exciting mini games!-Hints to help you when you are desperate.-Daily Rewards and Bonus Levels to earn more coins!-Amazing 3D art gallery brings scenes to life.How to Play:- Look carefully at each screen and try to locate items on the list.- Tap an item to collect it. Work fast for a better score!- If you're stuck, you can buy hints to help you outSeekers Notes Hidden Objects is here for all of our avid players!************** About Leo Games Studio *************Leo Games Studio brings you the latest creations of most loved categories of games and apps which are all hugely loved by kids and all peoples. We are entirely devoted to build user friendly games related to fun and learning for better educational familiarities and enjoyment for kids and all peoples. Stay with us for the latest updates of Leo Games Studio on App Store get more of games.Our More Games: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Leo%20Games%20Studio&hl=enDon't forget to give us a good rate if you enjoy our game!******************************************