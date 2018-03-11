Can you feel the yuletide season with all the bright and heartwarming lights?Features over 20 festive, holiday levels to play in this Hidden Object Merry Christmas game!- Tons of objects to find that vary with each scene in this hidden object adventure!- Fun, festive music can be toggled on and off in this lovely hidden object puzzler!- Easy for kids to pick up and play - very easy touch interface with hidden objects galore!- Holiday fun for the entire family with Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and a Hidden Object extravaganza!Are you looking for Christmas hidden objects games free? Christmas countdown 2017 has already begun so get ready to make a Christmas wish!Very easy to pick up and play,relaxing to enjoy , grab this game,and enjoy a magical evening of hidden objectHidden Objects Christmas Trees is here for all of our avid players! Make delicious gingerbread cookies and sing your favorite Christmas Carol.************** About Leo Games Studio *************Leo Games Studio brings you the latest creations of most loved categories of games and apps which are all hugely loved by kids and all peoples. We are entirely devoted to build user friendly games related to fun and learning for better educational familiarities and enjoyment for kids and all peoples. Stay with us for the latest updates of Leo Games Studio on App Store get more of games.Our More Games: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Leo%20Games%20Studio&hl=enDon't forget to give us a good rate if you enjoy our game!******************************************