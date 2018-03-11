Christmas Word Trap: An endless supply of word search and word seek puzzles.-Random puzzles!-Thousands of words to search for!-Three levels of play: Easy, Medium, and Hard, many puzzles waiting for challenge!-Classical word search game, everyone could enjoy it!-Train your brain and relax yourselfIncrease your vocabulary and exercise your brain!Download this game now and have a good time enjoying!Hope you all would like it! Let us know your suggestions/feedbacks, we will be more than happy to hear them!************** About Leo Games Studio *************Leo Games Studio brings you the latest creations of most loved categories of games and apps which are all hugely loved by kids and all peoples. We are entirely devoted to build user friendly games related to fun and learning for better educational familiarities and enjoyment for kids and all peoples. Stay with us for the latest updates of Leo Games Studio on App Store get more of games.Our More Games: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Leo%20Games%20Studio&hl=enDon't forget to give us a good rate if you enjoy our game!************************************************************* ***************************************