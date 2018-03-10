Word Weekend -- a simple and exciting word puzzle game where you can get a lot of fun of building words. DOWNLOAD Word Weekend to become the word genius for FREE.With this game you can easily improve your vocabulary,concentration and spelling skills.The rules are very simple! You get a word with letters mixed (an ANAGRAM). For example "IFT". You need to connect letters and make every word of those letters. -- "FIT", "IT", "IF".We aren't promising it's going to be easy, but you'll have fun, and your brain will thank you for the workout!Word Weekend is suitable for both children and adults.* Free* EASY and FUN play* Challenging* > 1, 500 levels* Unique levels* Daily bonus rewards* No internet connection needed* Supports Phones and Tablets* Beautiful and pleasant* Available on different languages(Russian, English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Portuguese).Spend your weekend with usWe really value your feedback:support@lazymasters.comThanks for playing!