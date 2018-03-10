Try and get the highest highscore on Ball XSwipe your finger to throw the balls down and break the different shapes.Try to break as many shapes as possible before they move up to the top and you lose!Ball X is a tactics game where you need to throw balls at random shapes with lives to break there lives and destroy them before they reach the top! if they reach the top you lose.BREAK THE LIVES AND WIN! TRY AND INSTALL BALL X NOW - ENDLESS FUN GAMEInstall and try this awesome and fun game now!You will be addicted to this fun game for all ages!Preformance TIP older smartphones:Small tip for older mobile phones, the internal memory of mobile phones is often less than 1 gigabyte. Just move your apps into settings APPS to the SD card you will see your cell phone will run much faster.