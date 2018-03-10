Guide the mighty bull FERDINAND and his friends on an exciting Puzzle Adventure! Solve puzzles and have fun in this fun Match-3 & Idle game combo where you dance through beautiful Spanish landscapes on an epic quest to spread joy and the dancing spirit!Play as FERDINAND and match blocks to bust out awesome dance moves to make the Ferdinand movie's characters happy and join your dancing! INCREDI-BULL!FUN FEATURES:- Hundreds of fun levels to solve!- Use special musical note pieces to create awesome chain reactions- Boost your dance moves from the upgrade menu- Activate your special abilities and dance powers for completing furious dance offs!- Unleash your hedgehog friends Una, Dos and Quatro to help to solve puzzles through auto-matchingThis game may include:- Direct links to social networking and media websites that are indented for an audience over the age of 13- Direct links to the Internet that can take players away from the game with the potential to browse to any web page- Advertising of Koukoi Games' products and also products from third partiesThis game may require Internet connectivity and subsequent data transfer charges may apply. This game is directed to general audience.Are you having problems? Contact us support@koukoi.com (English only).Privacy Policy:http://koukoi.com/policies/PrivacyPolicy.html.Terms of Service:http://koukoi.com/policies/TermsOfService.html.FERDINAND & UNSTOPPABULL are trademarks of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Â© 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.