Do you like Ninja Konoha? prove your ability to guess Ninja Konoha name with this game ! so you can measure the knowledge of famous Shinobi Konoha with this Guess The Konoha Quiz game.Ninja Konoha Quiz fun games about Shinobi Konoha, but you will not easy to answers each level because in this game you should guess Shinobi with correct and complete name.If you stuck in some some level you can click HELP in top left corner .FEATURES HELP-Solve puzzle for me (-25 coins)-Show one random letter of the answer (-5 coins)-Share with your friendsHOW TO PLAY NINJA KONOHA QUIZ- Look Shinobi Konoha pictures in your screen- Konoha Quiz name with available word in this game- If you success Guess Ninja name you will get coins rewardTIPS TO PLAY THIS SHINOBI NARUTO GAME- You must have good knowledge About Shinobi of Konoha- Make sure correct spelling of Ninja Konoha Quiz nameGood Luck.!!