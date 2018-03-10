This is a simple puzzle game. There are some moving objects with various speeds in different levels. One can select a shape and touch on any place of the board to begin drawing the shape. If any moving objects is captured inside that shape it will destroy. If any moving object collides with the shape while drawing, game will over. Try to capture all the objects to get higher stars. You can unlock a level using 100 coins. There is also a leaderboard. The sum of all best scores in all levels will be the score to put in leaderboard.Capture only one object at a time.Lets play and Capture It!