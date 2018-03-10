The best unofficial Little Alchemy cheat app! Interactive based on what you have found, not just a plain old list.This is a free guide that shows you what element combinations you can make from what elements you have found. Try not to cheat too much, just see what you can make and try to figure out how, but if you need to you can see how to make something by pressing on it. It is essentially an interactive walkthrough guide.Get all 616 elements for the game today!