Welcome to our sweet islands!The history of these amazing Islands is deeply rooted in the bottom of the World Ocean!One legend has it that once upon a time there was a city with flowing chocolate rivers, with caramel trees and candy fruits on the banks.Other sources say about a Land of Octopuses-sweet tooth who spent their lives mining sweets.We are not insisting on any of these stories but the main character of the Candy Words is cute octopus Andy. He is a heavy-eater and also a sweet tooth. He can't resist sweets. Andy adores sweets - candies, cakes, pastries, donuts, cakes, muffins.Your goal is to find each hidden word and collect candy awards. Andy decorates his den with awards you win together. He wants to fill it with beautiful appetizing candy. But to do this you need to work hard, stretch your brain and be patient.Thousands of words of different difficulty and a delicious awards for completing the locations are waiting for you!Help the octopus Andy in this amazing adventure! Connect letters to make words.Features:- Colourful graphics and curious main character, trying hard to find every word- Interesting puzzle mechanics- Help in learning foreign words- Dozen of unique levels and everyday tasks- Excellent brain exercises- Constant updates- Game available offlineHow to play:- Connect letters using your finger to combine words- Complete levels finding all hidden words- Dare to find additional secret wordsNotes:- No ads- Free game without any energy, tries or time limit- Game includes locations that can be open using in-app purchasesHave a good play!