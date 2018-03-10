Block Puzzles Pack

By Kidga |

Download
Download
Block Puzzles Pack. It`s simple yet addictive gameplay that challenges your brain & helps You to develop logic, concentration, awareness, and at the same time do it slowly and thoughtfully.This brain teaser is suitable for all ages.Game RULES- Drag the puzzle blocks to move them.- Aim to fit them all into the frame.- Blocks can't be rotated.- Touch puzzle blocks to remove them from the field.Game FEATURES- 3 in 1: quadro, hexa and triga blocks.- Easy to play.- No time pressure.- Unlimited hexa puzzles.- Global Highscores.Thanks for playing!
LicenseFree
Version1.2
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All