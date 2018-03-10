Block Puzzles Pack. It`s simple yet addictive gameplay that challenges your brain & helps You to develop logic, concentration, awareness, and at the same time do it slowly and thoughtfully.This brain teaser is suitable for all ages.Game RULES- Drag the puzzle blocks to move them.- Aim to fit them all into the frame.- Blocks can't be rotated.- Touch puzzle blocks to remove them from the field.Game FEATURES- 3 in 1: quadro, hexa and triga blocks.- Easy to play.- No time pressure.- Unlimited hexa puzzles.- Global Highscores.Thanks for playing!