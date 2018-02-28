Journey into the forest, the jungle or the depths of the deep blue sea. Find chestnuts for the pigs, a caterpillar for the crocodile or a starfish one, two three.A color-filled hidden object game from the world of animals. Gorgeous hand-drawn watercolor illustrations and a soothing soundscape make for a gently exotic experience.- gorgeous hand-drawn watercolor visual- relaxing gameplay and audio- accessible to everyone because no text! (just numbers)- 9 different locations all over the world- 29 animated animals to discover