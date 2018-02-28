What's the biggest, bestest way to satisfy your sweet tooth this holiday season? By grabbing a handful of cookies and swapping until Christmas day arrives! Christmas Match 3 - Cake Break is an amazing match-3 game that's all about tapping, swiping, and combining cookie flavors to earn power-ups and clear the screen as fast as you can. It's delicious, partially nutritious, and crazy fun, too!Features of Christmas Match 3 - Cake BreakMatch tons of different crunchy Christmas cookies, one swap at a time!Complete unique objectives without running out of moves.Blast through entire rows and groups of candy items.Booster: Magic Shovel, Magic Brush and more! will help you get through difficult levelsSwap candy colored treats and crush delicious cookies and cakesCombine 2 special 'candies' to make a big surprised yummy blast!Many interesting obstacles (Honey bee, Jam vase, Ice, Key, Cow for Milk, Watermelon Pieces, Yoghurt, Muffin, etc.)Go top and become legend, a candy juice heroes!550 levels of delicious puzzle challenge.Last but not least, a big THANK YOU goes out to everyone who has played Christmas Match 3 game!