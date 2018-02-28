Christmas Jigsaw Puzzles is an easy, fun puzzle game specially designed for christmas holidays.Christmas Jigsaw Puzzles in game include Santa Claus riding with Rudolph the reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Christmas candy and gingerbread cookies, and many more festive winter and xmas holiday scenes.Features of the game:* Many engaging puzzles* Awesome collection of Xmas "Jigsaw puzzles" inspired by the happy holidays!* Different puzzle sizes* Fun Christmas related rewards to interact with when a puzzle is completed* Child safe purchase inside app* Natural puzzle dynamics* Merry Xmas & christmas tree decoration puzzle backgrounds.Christmas Jigsaw Puzzles is a free game of moving picture parts in the right box to collate the image. Puzzle games are a great challenge for all age group people.-Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Armored%20Techno%20Solution-Youtube:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbjg35kr_zZtBHg1Fz5GoiA-iTunes :- https://itunes.apple.com/us/developer/ajay-pandya/id1105886460