Replace your chess clock with this free game timer! It's easy to use, yet fully featured to handle any time control. 100% free: no in-app purchases, no ads!Choose your time control and you're ready to play. The 2nd player presses her button to start the 1st player's clock - and the game is on!FEATURES- Large, easy-to-read buttons- Works in landscape and portrait on all devices- Quickly customize the app for one-tap access to all your favorite time controls- Time controls include base minutes per player and optional per-move delays or bonus time. The app supports both Fischer and Bronstein increments, as well as simple delays. The duration is up to you!- Supports multiple-stage time controls commonly seen in tournaments, such as "40 moves in 2 hours + game in 60 minutes." A glance at the clock shows your current stage!- Clock pauses automatically if the app is interrupted; manually pause the clock at any time- Pleasant sounds for buttons and "time's up" alertAt Chess.com, we really do love chess, and *sometimes* we even play it offline! For times like that, we created this clock - and we hope you love it as much as we do.